nbc_pft_showmesomething_251017.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 7
nbc_pft_parsonsonprotecting_251017.jpg
Why Parsons chose now to speak about player safety
nbc_pft_parsonsonholdingcalls_251017.jpg
Exploring Parsons' comments on NFL officials

Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: "He'll learn from it"
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: "He'll learn from it"
Tua Tagovailoa throws two more interceptions, Browns lead 31-6

  
Published October 19, 2025 03:37 PM

It’s officially gotten ugly for the Dolphins in Cleveland.

Tua Tagovailoa threw his second interception of the day, and the Browns turned the extra opportunity into a touchdown, giving Cleveland a 31-6 lead over Miami early in the fourth quarter.

Tagovailoa was a little lucky that the interception was not returned for a second pick-six. Rashawn Jenkins picked off an errant pass that was thrown right to him on third-and-12 from the Miami 3-yard line.

Jenkins returned the pass to the 2. Quinshon Judkins took a direct snap to start Cleveland’s possession, taking it into the end zone for his third touchdown of the day.

Tagovailoa then threw his third interception of the game on the ensuing possession, with an errant deep pass over the middle going into the hands of Ronnie Hickman.

This is the first time the Browns have scored 30 points all season. The club only scored 30 once last year and hadn’t even scored 20 points since that Week 13, 41-32 loss to the Broncos.