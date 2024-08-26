Tua Tagovailoa unsure of chemistry with Odell Beckham because “I haven’t gotten reps with him”

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said in his Monday press conference that it’s to be determined whether or not receiver Odell Beckham Jr. will start the season on the physically unable to perform list.

But even if Beckham is available, it’s likely going to take some time for him to establish chemistry with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

“There’s not a scenario where he’s going to just jump out there with a cape on without practicing at all,” McDaniel said. “Are we going to play football with Tua and Odell being uncomfortable with their connectivity in a real game? Absolutely not. So, the measures that we’ll take, we’re trying to make sure that when we’re on the field, that he’s done absolutely everything to minimize how long it takes for him to be live action.”

Tagovailoa echoed the sentiment when he spoke to the media on Monday, saying establishing chemistry with Beckham is very important.

“Off the field, I’ve been able to hang out with him a good amount of times. Cool dude, 100 percent,” Tagovailoa said in his press conference. “But does that translate? Does our relationship translate on the field? I couldn’t tell you because I haven’t gotten reps with him. And that’s just the honest truth.

“Now, if ‘O’ isn’t on the PUP list, he clears everything, and we’re able to get out there? That’s one of the first things that I want to do. Routes on air, want to make sure I get as many reps with him [as I can]. OK, he’s going to go in for this rep, let’s make sure that this guy’s going to get the ball — make sure the coverage isn’t whatever, I want to make sure the timing is good. I just want to make sure that’s all good and whatnot.”

Beckham is dealing with an undisclosed injury and has not been available to practice at all since he joined the Dolphins. Last season, Beckham caught 35 passes for 565 yards with three touchdowns for the Ravens.