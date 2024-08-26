 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_number1draftpicks_v2_240826.jpg
2024 expectations for current, former No. 1 picks
nbc_simms_steelers_240826.jpg
Steelers have ‘a lot of questions’ entering 2024
nbc_simms_sfoutlook_240826.jpg
Where 49ers stand after 2024 NFL preseason

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 01 Colts at Lions
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - 49ers at Chiefs
2024 AFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: San Francisco 49ers-Rookie Minicamp
Report: 49ers knew Ricky Pearsall had a shoulder issue
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_number1draftpicks_v2_240826.jpg
2024 expectations for current, former No. 1 picks
nbc_simms_steelers_240826.jpg
Steelers have ‘a lot of questions’ entering 2024
nbc_simms_sfoutlook_240826.jpg
Where 49ers stand after 2024 NFL preseason

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 01 Colts at Lions
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - 49ers at Chiefs
2024 AFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: San Francisco 49ers-Rookie Minicamp
Report: 49ers knew Ricky Pearsall had a shoulder issue
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Tua Tagovailoa unsure of chemistry with Odell Beckham because “I haven’t gotten reps with him”

  
Published August 26, 2024 01:32 PM

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said in his Monday press conference that it’s to be determined whether or not receiver Odell Beckham Jr. will start the season on the physically unable to perform list.

But even if Beckham is available, it’s likely going to take some time for him to establish chemistry with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

“There’s not a scenario where he’s going to just jump out there with a cape on without practicing at all,” McDaniel said. “Are we going to play football with Tua and Odell being uncomfortable with their connectivity in a real game? Absolutely not. So, the measures that we’ll take, we’re trying to make sure that when we’re on the field, that he’s done absolutely everything to minimize how long it takes for him to be live action.”

Tagovailoa echoed the sentiment when he spoke to the media on Monday, saying establishing chemistry with Beckham is very important.

“Off the field, I’ve been able to hang out with him a good amount of times. Cool dude, 100 percent,” Tagovailoa said in his press conference. “But does that translate? Does our relationship translate on the field? I couldn’t tell you because I haven’t gotten reps with him. And that’s just the honest truth.

“Now, if ‘O’ isn’t on the PUP list, he clears everything, and we’re able to get out there? That’s one of the first things that I want to do. Routes on air, want to make sure I get as many reps with him [as I can]. OK, he’s going to go in for this rep, let’s make sure that this guy’s going to get the ball — make sure the coverage isn’t whatever, I want to make sure the timing is good. I just want to make sure that’s all good and whatnot.”

Beckham is dealing with an undisclosed injury and has not been available to practice at all since he joined the Dolphins. Last season, Beckham caught 35 passes for 565 yards with three touchdowns for the Ravens.