Two days after being benched for Matt Corral in playoff win, Adrian Marinez is named UFL MVP

On Saturday, he was benched for Matt Corral. On Monday, Birmingham Stallions quarterback Adrian Martinez was named the UFL’s MVP.

Martinez led the entire eight-team league in rushing with 528 yards. He finished third in passing yards with 1,749 and was tied for second in passing touchdowns with 15.

He rushed for 138 yards against Houston on April 27, the second highest single-game rushing output of the year.

It still wasn’t enough to keep Martinez from being replaced with Corral in the second half of Saturday’s come-from-behind win over the Michigan Panthers. The Stallions trailed 18-12 when Martinez exited; the final score was Birmingham 31, Michigan 18.

Martinez also might not play at all in the UFL Championship. Coach Skip Holtz told reporters after Saturday’s win that he doesn’t know who will start at quarterback against the Brahmas, and that the decision will be made later in the week.

Holtz also hinted at the possibility that both quarterbacks will play. He’s already shown what he’ll do if the offense needs a spark.

Regardless, it’s bizarre at a minimum to think the MVP of the entire league might not even be in the starting lineup for the league’s championship game.