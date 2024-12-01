Two Aaron Rodgers touchdown passes put Jets up 14-0

The Aaron Rodgers-Davante Adams connection has not been as fruitful as the Jets hoped, but it paid off in the first quarter against the Seahawks on Sunday.

Rodgers hit Adams for a seven-yard score with 3:25 left to play in the opening quarter to give the Jets a 6-0 lead. Kicker Anders Carlson’s extra point attempt was blocked, so that remained the score.

The touchdown came after an eventful couple of plays for Rodgers. On the first, he threw a block while out in front of wide receiver Malachi Corley on a reverse and the second saw him scramble for quite a while before delivering an incompletion to Corley in the end zone.

The Seahawks have punted twice and their third possession will have to wait because Dee Williams fumbled on the ensuing kickoff. The Jets recovered on the 27-yard-line and moved quickly for another touchdown. This one came on a flip from Rodgers to rookie running back Isaiah Davis for Davis’s first NFL score.

Breece Hall ran in for two points on the next snap and it is now 14-0 Jets with 1:47 to play in the first quarter.