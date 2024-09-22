 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_patsstrugglevjetsv2_240920.jpg
Unpacking Patriots’ struggles vs. Jets
nbc_pft_patsqbsituation_240920.jpg
When should Patriots turn to Maye as starting QB?
nbc_pft_showmesomethingv2_240920.jpg
Levis must show improved decision-making in Week 3

Other PFT Content

Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_patsstrugglevjetsv2_240920.jpg
Unpacking Patriots’ struggles vs. Jets
nbc_pft_patsqbsituation_240920.jpg
When should Patriots turn to Maye as starting QB?
nbc_pft_showmesomethingv2_240920.jpg
Levis must show improved decision-making in Week 3

Other PFT Content

Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Two takeaways, fourth down stop have Saints up 3-0 at halftime

  
Published September 22, 2024 02:29 PM

The Eagles have outgained the Saints by 120 yards, but they’re trailing in the only statistic that really matters.

New Orleans kicked a field goal on their opening drive and neither team put any more points on the board over the rest of the half. The 3-0 lead isn’t what we’ve gotten used to seeing from the Saints so far this season, but they’ll take it given how things could have gone.

Tyrann Mathieu killed one Eagles scoring chance by beating Devonta Smith to a Jalen Hurts pass in the end zone and the Eagles failed to convert a fourth down from the Eagles’ 15-yard-line on their final offensive play of the half. The decision not to kick a field goal might not be as hotly debated as the one that head coach Nick Sirianni decided to kick last Monday night, but the decision not to just run Saquon Barkley on a conventional play might be.

The Eagles lined up like they were going to try the Tush Push, but Hurts handed the ball to Barkley on a sweep instead. The Saints weren’t fooled and they took a knee to run out the half on the next play.

Hurts also lost a fumble on a sack by Carl Granderson to add to a frustrating half for the Eagles. In addition to the errors, right tackle Lane Johnson went for a concussion evaluation and right guard Mekhi Becton is questionable to return with a finger injury. The Saints have lost center Erik McCoy to a groin injury, so both offensive lines are thin heading into the second half.