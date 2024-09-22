Two takeaways, fourth down stop have Saints up 3-0 at halftime

The Eagles have outgained the Saints by 120 yards, but they’re trailing in the only statistic that really matters.

New Orleans kicked a field goal on their opening drive and neither team put any more points on the board over the rest of the half. The 3-0 lead isn’t what we’ve gotten used to seeing from the Saints so far this season, but they’ll take it given how things could have gone.

Tyrann Mathieu killed one Eagles scoring chance by beating Devonta Smith to a Jalen Hurts pass in the end zone and the Eagles failed to convert a fourth down from the Eagles’ 15-yard-line on their final offensive play of the half. The decision not to kick a field goal might not be as hotly debated as the one that head coach Nick Sirianni decided to kick last Monday night, but the decision not to just run Saquon Barkley on a conventional play might be.

The Eagles lined up like they were going to try the Tush Push, but Hurts handed the ball to Barkley on a sweep instead. The Saints weren’t fooled and they took a knee to run out the half on the next play.

Hurts also lost a fumble on a sack by Carl Granderson to add to a frustrating half for the Eagles. In addition to the errors, right tackle Lane Johnson went for a concussion evaluation and right guard Mekhi Becton is questionable to return with a finger injury. The Saints have lost center Erik McCoy to a groin injury, so both offensive lines are thin heading into the second half.