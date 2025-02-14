Two women shot at Eagles’ Super Bowl parade

Two women were shot in Philadelphia during the Eagles’ Super Bowl celebration near the parade route Friday, the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

A man wearing an Eagles jersey shot the women along Ben Franklin Parkway, Philadelphia Police Deputy Police Commissioner Frank Vanore told the newspaper.

The victims are in stable condition.

Police are working to determine if the shooter knew the women and are investigating the motive.

During the Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade last year, local radio personality Lisa Lopez-Galvan was killed and more than 22 others were injured during a dispute between two juveniles.

After the Eagles clinched the NFC championship with a win over the Commanders, a college student died falling from a street pole in Philadelphia.