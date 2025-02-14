 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_nflonsnl_250214.jpg
Manning, Kelce among best NFL players to host SNL
nbc_pft_garretttrade_251402.jpg
Could Browns try to attach Watson in Garrett deal?
nbc_pft_micahparsons_250214.jpg
Parsons pushing Cowboys to be aggressive in 2025

Other PFT Content

Oklahoma State v Colorado
NFL invites 329 players to Scouting Combine
Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Two women shot at Eagles’ Super Bowl parade

  
Published February 14, 2025 04:36 PM

Two women were shot in Philadelphia during the Eagles’ Super Bowl celebration near the parade route Friday, the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

A man wearing an Eagles jersey shot the women along Ben Franklin Parkway, Philadelphia Police Deputy Police Commissioner Frank Vanore told the newspaper.

The victims are in stable condition.

Police are working to determine if the shooter knew the women and are investigating the motive.

During the Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade last year, local radio personality Lisa Lopez-Galvan was killed and more than 22 others were injured during a dispute between two juveniles.

After the Eagles clinched the NFC championship with a win over the Commanders, a college student died falling from a street pole in Philadelphia.