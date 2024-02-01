Tyke Tolbert to join Titans as receivers coach

The Titans have made a hire for their offensive staff.

Per Cameron Wolfe of NFL Media, Tennessee is bringing in Tyke Tolbert as wide receivers coach.

Tolbert spent the last two seasons with the Bears, serving as receivers coach and passing game coordinator. He has also served as a receivers coach for the Giants, Broncos, Panthers, Bills, and Cardinals dating back to 2003.

New Titans head coach Brian Callahan and Tolbert worked together with Denver from 2011-2016. Callahan was an offensive quality control coach and offensive assistant while Tolbert was the team’s receivers coach.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport noted Tolbert chose the Titans over two other teams.