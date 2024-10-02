 Skip navigation
Tyler Badie “possibly” a candidate for injured reserve

  
Published October 2, 2024 06:46 PM

Broncos running back Tyler Badie did not practice Wednesday as expected.

Coach Sean Payton said Badie is “doing better” but still being evaluated and “possibly” a candidate for injured reserve.

Badie injured his back in Sunday’s win over the Jets. He was taken off the field on a cart while strapped to a backboard, and after being evaluated at a local hospital, Badie flew home on a commercial flight.

The Broncos signed veteran running back Salvon Ahmed to the practice squad Wednesday, a sign that Badie will miss some time. The question is: How much?

Badie would miss a minimum of four games on injured reserve.

The Broncos had two other players on the practice report Wednesday, with safety JL Skinner (ankle) limited and wide receiver Josh Reynolds (knee) a full participant.