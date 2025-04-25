Tyler Booker understands the shoes he has to fill in replacing Zack Martin

In his first 23 years owning the Cowboys, Jerry Jones did not select an offensive lineman in the first round of any draft. Yet, the Cowboys had one of the best lines in football in the 1990s.

Since selecting Tyron Smith ninth overall in 2011, the Cowboys have used six first-round picks, a second and a third for offensive lineman. In fact, Alabama guard Tyler Booker became the third first-round pick the Cowboys have used on their offensive line in four drafts.

Booker will replace Zack Martin, who the Cowboys used the 16th overall pick on in 2014.

Martin retired as one of the top guards in NFL history, with nine Pro Bowls and seven All-Pros. He had only seven holding penalties in his career.

Booker, the 12th overall pick, understands who he is replacing.

“I watched Zack Martin a lot growing up,” Booker said, via a transcript from the team. “He’s a Hall of Famer, but I think I would be doing me and the organization a disservice if I go in there trying to be Zack Martin. I’m going to be Tyler Booker every single day I’m in there and I’m going to learn parts of Zack Martin that made Zack Martin Zack Martin, made him so great. I’m going to add that to Tyler Booker. I’m not going to go in there trying to be Zack Martin. I’m going to go in there being Tyler Booker and learn from Zack Martin. That’s my goal, and I’m super excited to build a relationship with him and learn from him.”

Booker mostly played left guard at Alabama, but he will be the right guard with the Cowboys.

The Cowboys converted Cooper Beebe from guard to center last season in his rookie season.

“It’s easy for me,” Booker said. “As my coach would say, it’s sleepy, because you can do it in your sleep. That’s what he would say.

“My freshman year, my rotation was the starters would get the first two series, and then I’ll get two series. I would go through a series at right guard. So that’s something I’m comfortable switching and not going to be a problem for me. I’m just going to get to work. Wherever you put me on a football field I’m going to be ready to get after it. I’m going to be ready to go. It doesn’t matter if I’m at left guard, right guard, right tackle, center, slot receiver, running back. It don’t matter. I’m going to give you my all.”