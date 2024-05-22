 Skip navigation
Tyler Boyd touts potential “deadly” trio with DeAndre Hopkins, Calvin Ridley

  
Published May 22, 2024 10:28 AM

After spending his first eight seasons with the Bengals, receiver Tyler Boyd signed with the Titans this offseason — following his former offensive coordinator Brian Callahan to Nashville.

With Boyd, DeAndre Hopkins, and Calvin Ridley, the Titans now have three receivers who have registered at least two 1,000-yard seasons. That experience should benefit second-year quarterback Will Levis and could make Tennessee one of the better receiving corps in the NFL.

“Calvin, I knew him throughout the league, and also Hop,” Boyd said Tuesday, via Jim Wyatt of the team’s website. “Two great players, and well deserving of their accomplishments and what they do. I can learn from those guys, and they can learn from me.

“And having that trio of us is going to make this whole offense even more deadly.”

Boyd noted that being on a new team is “definitely weird” after playing his entire career with Cincinnati.

“Just having a different [uniform] on, it’s new beginnings,” Boyd said. “But I don’t look at it like it might be hard, or I have to readapt. I am older, I’m a vet, and I know what to expect.

“These guys around here are all cool, and it feels right. It just feels right. ... This just felt at home to me.”

As for that young QB, Boyd called Levis “a great, talented guy.”

“He has to get more experience in the offense, but I think he has what it takes to take this offense to where it should be,” Boyd said.

In 17 games last season, Boyd caught 67 passes for 667 yards with two touchdowns. He has 513 career catches for 6,000 yards with 31 TDs in 120 games.