Tyler Higbee returned to L.A. with Rams, is expected to play vs. Eagles

  
Published January 14, 2025 02:40 PM

Rams head coach Sean McVay had a positive update on tight end Tyler Higbee during his Tuesday news conference.

Via multiple reporters, McVay said that while Higbee went to the hospital because he was spitting up blood, he was released in time to travel back to Los Angeles with the Rams last night. Additionally, Higee is expected to be able to play in Sunday afternoon’s divisional-round matchup with the Eagles.

That’s a boost for the Rams’ offense, as Higbee was clearly a significant part of the team’s game plan for Monday night. Despite exiting the contest during the second quarter, he still finished as the team’s leading receiver with five catches for 58 yards.

Higbee, 32, was activated off of the reserve/physically unable to perform list in mid-December after he tore his ACL and MCL during Los Angeles’ playoff loss to Detroit last year.