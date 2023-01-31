 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Day Fourteen: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022
2023 Wimbledon Men’s Singles Draw, Bracket
Trevor Lawrence
2023 Jacksonville Jaguars Fantasy Preview
  • Denny Carter
    ,
  • Denny Carter
    ,
Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Day Fourteen: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022
2023 Wimbledon Men’s Singles Draw, Bracket
Trevor Lawrence
2023 Jacksonville Jaguars Fantasy Preview
  • Denny Carter
    ,
  • Denny Carter
    ,
Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Tyler Huntley is headed to the Pro Bowl in place of Josh Allen

  
Published January 31, 2023 04:11 AM
nbc_pft_lamar_230120
January 20, 2023 08:38 AM
Baltimore general manager Eric DeCosta and head coach John Harbaugh have reiterated their desires to get a long-term deal done with Lamar Jackson. Mike Florio and Charean Williams detail why it will or won't happen, and the compensation the Ravens could command if it doesn't.

Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley is headed to the Pro Bowl.

The team announced that Huntley has been named to the AFC roster as a replacement for Bills quarterback Josh Allen. Allen dealt with an elbow injury for much of the season and his health is cited as the reason for the change.

When the initial Pro Bowl voting was done , Huntley was a surprising choice as the fourth alternate. He only started four regular season games after Lamar Jackson, who was the third alternate, went down with a season-ending knee injury and he was not particularly effective in those appearances.

Jackson is unavailable due to injury and Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who was reportedly the top alternate, is also unavailable for the game. Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence was named as a replacement for Patrick Mahomes, which left Huntley to get the nod to take place in the skill contests, flag football game and other activities the NFL has scheduled in place of the traditional Pro Bowl game.