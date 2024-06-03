Watch Now
Simms' '24 Top 40 QBs: No. 12, Kirk Cousins
Atlanta Falcons QB Kirk Cousins slots in at No. 12, part of the "Wild Cards" tier, on Chris Simms' Top 40 QB Countdown, as Simms discusses how the ex-Minnesota Vikings signal-caller will adapt to his new environment.
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 11, Trevor Lawrence
Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence lands just outside the top 10 in Chris Simms' Top 40 QB Countdown, with Simms wondering how the 24-year-old can adjust when leading his offense through rough stretches.
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 13, Jordan Love
Chris Simms explains to Ahmed Fareed how Jordan Love landed No. 13 in the "Wild Cards" tier, edging Aaron Rodgers who was listed No. 14.
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 14, Aaron Rodgers
Chris Simms thinks prime Aaron Rodgers was the most talented quarterback ever, but coming off injury and now in his 40s, the New York Jets QB is part of Simms' "Wild Cards" tier in his Top 40 QB ranking, at No. 14.
Bengals ‘on a mission’ to return to NFL playoffs
Chris Simms examines the latest odds on DraftKings Sportsbook for non-playoff teams to make the 2024 NFL playoffs, eyeing the Bengals and Falcons at the top of the board, as well as a pair of AFC South teams.
Vikings avoid distractions with Jefferson deal
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed assess the fallout from Justin Jefferson's historic deal with the Vikings, explaining how it impacts other star WRs and helps Minnesota avoid offseason distractions.
Simms: NFC West ‘more competitive’ this season
Chris Simms discusses the latest DraftKings odds for the NFC West as the Rams, Seahawks and Cardinals look to knock the 49ers off their perch atop the division.
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 15, Baker Mayfield
Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Baker Mayfield lands at No. 15 on Chris Simms’ Top 40 QB Countdown, joining the “Solid starter, but …” tier, and explains where Mayfield still shows some uncertainties in his play.
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 16, Kyler Murray
Arizona Cardinals' Kyler Murray lands in the "Solid starter, but..." tier at No. 16 in Chris Simms' Top 40 QB Countdown, with mechanical flaws among the biggest concerns in the 26-year-old's game.
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 17, Brock Purdy
Chris Simms gives Brock Purdy the No. 17 spot on his Top 40 QBs Countdown list, placing the 49er among players in the “Solid starter, but …” tier.
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 18, Tua Tagovailoa
Chris Simms tells Ahmed Fareed why the Miami Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa is No. 18, part of the "Solid starter, but ..." tier, in his Top 40 QB countdown.
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 19, Geno Smith
Seattle Seahawks’ Geno Smith lands at No. 19 on Chris Simms’ Top 40 QB Countdown, joining the “Solid starter, but …” tier, which highlights high-level players who have room for development.