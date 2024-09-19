Tyler Huntley is happy to come home to Miami

The Dolphins needed a quarterback. They added a player with starting experience — but with no experience in coach Mike McDaniel’s offense.

But Tyler Huntley has experience in Miami, and he’s happy to be coming home.

“I was thinking about it a lot,” Huntley told reporters regarding the possibility of joining the Dolphins once their need for a quarterback arose last Thursday. “I was really thinking about it coming out of the draft and I was hoping Miami would have come and got me. But, you know, God’s plan and we’re here now.”

He’ll have to learn a new playbook. And he’s ready to do it.

“Just the different terminologies I got to get used to,” Huntley said. “All of the pre-snap stuff, I just got to get in tune with it. It’s nothing. Football is football. I should be able to do it.”

It’ll be worth it, given the other players in the offense.

“It’s kind of like playing Madden,” Huntley said. “You got a lot of weapons out there. You just got to go out there and play ball. . . . You get to throw to some weapons and then we’re going to score a lot of points. I’m ready to contribute.”

Huntley knows his athleticism will be a bonus.

“There is so much speed on the outside, a couple of QB runs up the middle and stuff, get the defense to play honest,” he said. “There’s no way they could stick all of that speed at once.”

For now, Huntley will be backing up Skylar Thompson. Maybe it’ll syay that way until Tua Tagovailoa returns. Regardless, the Dolphins have made their move and added a quarterback and time will tell whether he can play his way onto the field.