Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Lamar Jackson officially ruled out; Tyler Huntley is questionable

  
Published January 13, 2023 10:33 AM
Ravens starting quarterback Lamar Jackson officially is out of Sunday’s wild card playoff game against the Bengals. The Ravens ruled him out Friday, a day after Jackson announced on social media he isn’t ready to return from his knee injury.

So, who will start for the Ravens?

Coach John Harbaugh isn’t saying, with Tyler Huntley (right shoulder/wrist) officially questionable.

Huntley, though, was listed as a full participant Friday, which is a good sign for his availability.

He missed Week 18’s game against the Bengals, and Anthony Brown got his first career start.

The Ravens ruled out cornerback Brandon Stephens (illness) and receiver Tylan Wallace (hamstring). Wallace went on the injury report Thursday and did not practice Friday.

Stephens was out of practice all week.