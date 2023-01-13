Lamar Jackson officially ruled out; Tyler Huntley is questionable

Ravens starting quarterback Lamar Jackson officially is out of Sunday’s wild card playoff game against the Bengals. The Ravens ruled him out Friday, a day after Jackson announced on social media he isn’t ready to return from his knee injury.

So, who will start for the Ravens?

Coach John Harbaugh isn’t saying, with Tyler Huntley (right shoulder/wrist) officially questionable.

Huntley, though, was listed as a full participant Friday, which is a good sign for his availability.

He missed Week 18’s game against the Bengals, and Anthony Brown got his first career start.

The Ravens ruled out cornerback Brandon Stephens (illness) and receiver Tylan Wallace (hamstring). Wallace went on the injury report Thursday and did not practice Friday.

Stephens was out of practice all week.