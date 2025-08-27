Tyler Huntley returns to Ravens’ practice squad

Tyler Huntley is returning to the Ravens.

The quarterback visited the team on Wednesday and signed to the practice squad later Wednesday, the team announced. He replaces Devin Leary as the No. 3 quarterback behind Lamar Jackson and Cooper Rush.

The Browns released him earlier this week after he went 17-of-22 for 129 yards and a touchdown in the preseason.

He spent 2020-23 with the Ravens, earning Pro Bowl honors in 2022 as Jackson’s injury replacement. Huntley also rejoined the Ravens last season after being cut by the Browns but was signed off the Ravens’ practice squad by the Dolphins two weeks later and started five games for Miami.

Huntley has 2,786 passing yards with 11 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in his career.

The Ravens also signed OT Gerad Lichtenhan, DB Thomas Graham, OLB Malik Hamm, S Keondre Jackson, RB D’Ernest Johnson (vested veteran), WR Keith Kirkwood (vested veteran), ILB Chandler Martin, WR Anthony Miller (vested veteran), DT C.J. Okoye (international), TE Zaire Mitchell-Paden, G Jared Penning, CB Marquise Robinson, OLB Kaimon Rucker, C Nick Samac, FB Lucas Scott and DL Brent Urban to their practice squad.