Tyler Linderbaum: I’m focused on football, not on contract

  
Published April 21, 2025 03:53 PM

Cam Jurgens agreed to a four-year contract extension with the Eagles on Monday, but Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum isn’t going to let that impact his offseason priorities.

Linderbaum was drafted 26 spots ahead of Jurgens in the 2022 draft and he’s been a fixture in the Baltimore lineup since they made him a first-round pick, but he said on Monday that signing a new contract is not his main focus right now. Linderbaum said he’s excited for Jurgens, but that he’s letting his agent handle contract matters while he works on improving as a player.

“I’ll let my agent handle that,” Linderbaum said, via the team’s website. “I’m just focusing on becoming as good of a football player as I can be for this team. [I’m] coming in here every day and putting my best foot forward. Let all the other things take care of itself. I’m giving my all [to] the team right now, that’s my focus, and that’s how it should be.”

The Ravens can exercise their 2026 option on Linderbaum’s contract. That would set him up to make $23.4 million in his fifth season, but a new deal could make that a moot point.