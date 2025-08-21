Tyler Lockett: Cam Ward practice fight wasn’t serious, but shows how competitive he is

Titans quarterback Cam Ward got into a scuffle on the practice field with defensive tackle Jeffrey Simmons in an unusual sight for a quarterback in training camp, when quarterbacks are off-limits. But Titans wide receiver Tyler Lockett said it was a sight the teammates liked to see.

Lockett told Jim Rome that Ward and Simmons weren’t in any kind of serious fight, and that it was good for the whole team to see that Ward won’t back down to anyone.

“I don’t think it was anything that was serious,” Lockett said. “I think it was kind of taken out of proportion, and once it hit the media and blew up, it became a crazy story. I think one of the things that’s cool to see is when you have a quarterback that’s willing to fight for you or willing to go to battle for you, and compete at the level he’s willing to compete at, it just makes everybody have his back that much more.”

Lockett said he likes seeing what kind of competitor Ward is.

“His competitive level is up there with everybody else with the mentality of always wanting to win and always wanting to be great,” Lockett said. “He’s always going to chase edges and that’s one of the cool things we like about him. I think he’s learning what to do and what not to do. Obviously we would never want him to put himself in that position, especially during a game, but we understand how he has our back and we have his back.”