Tyler Lockett expects to play in the season opener

Tyler Lockett has missed more than two weeks with a leg injury, but the Seahawks receiver insists he will play in Sunday’s season opener.

“Unless you know something I don’t,” Lockett said.

Lockett, who was wearing a strap over his left knee Monday, did not play in the preseason and is unconcerned about his limited reps in training camp in a new offense. He called his absence precautionary.

“It was just some things that I needed to kind of get worked on and get fixed and they didn’t want me to kind of go out there and make things worse, or kind of put me out to where I’m in jeopardy of not being able to play in the season,” Lockett said, via Tim Booth of the Associated Press. “I think Mike [Macdonald] did a great job. The athletic training staff did a great job.”

Lockett is entering his 10th season, one of six players on the roster with at least 10 seasons experience. He is part of a wide receiver group that also includes DK Metcalf, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Jake Bobo, giving new offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb plenty of options.

“It’s been interesting because I think every three years I’ve had a new offensive coordinator and so it’s allowed me to approach the game different and it’s allowed me to see the game different and learn different ways and unique abilities to be able to use my skills to go out there and still try and do the same thing that I’ve been doing,” Lockett said.

Last season was the first season since 2018 that Lockett didn’t have 1,000 yards. He finished with 894 yards and five touchdowns on 79 receptions.