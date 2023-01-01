 Skip navigation
Tyler Lockett, Ken Walker active for Seahawks

  
Published January 1, 2023 09:40 AM
Word on Sunday morning was that wide receiver Tyler Lockett was expected to be in the lineup for the Seahawks against the Jets and that word proved to be right on the money,

Lockett is active for the matchup in Seattle. Running back Ken Walker and defensive tackle Al Woods are also active after being listed as questionable on Friday.

Right tackle Abraham Lucas, running back Travis Homer, and safety Ryan Neal wound up on the wrong side of game-time decisions. Wide receiver Penny Hart, defensive tackle Isaiah Mack, linebacker Vi Jones, and cornerback Artie Burns are also inactive.

Quarterback Zach Wilson, running back James Robinson, tight end Jeremy Ruckert, offensive lineman Nate Herbig, defensive lineman Vinny Curry, and cornerback Brandin Echols are out for the Jets.