Tyler Smith limited in Wednesday’s practice

Cowboys left guard Tyler Smith missed the Week 18 game with a foot injury. He is improving, and owner Jerry Jones said on his radio show on 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday that he is optimistic about Smith’s chances of playing Sunday.

Smith was limited in Wednesday’s practice.

The Cowboys rested cornerback Stephon Gilmore (shoulder), defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (rest), right guard Zack Martin (rest) and left tackle Tyron Smith (rest) on Wednesday.

Receiver Brandin Cooks (rest), defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (ankle) and cornerback Jourdan Lewis (rest) were limited.

Defensive end Dorance Armstrong (ankle) and safety Malik Hooker (ankle) were full participants.