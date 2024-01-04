Tyler Smith sits out practice Wednesday

Cowboys left guard Tyler Smith (foot) sat out Wednesday’s practice.

Smith tore his plantar fascia in Saturday’s win over the Lions, but he has a chance to play the Week 18 game against the Commanders.

“He is doing well,” Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said before practice. “We’ll be smart today.”

Safety Malik Hooker (ankle/illness), defensive DeMarcus Lawrence (rest), cornerback Jourdan Lewis (rest), right guard Zack Martin (rest), left tackle Tyron Smith (rest) and safety Juanyeh Thomas (illness) also did not practice.

Defensive end Dorance Armstrong (ankle), receiver Brandin Cooks (rest), running back Rico Dowdle (ankle), cornerback Stephon Gilmore (rest) and defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (knee/ankle) were limited.