Tyler Warren declined invitation to attend draft

Seventeen players accepted NFL-issued invitations to the draft. Not everyone who received an invitation pounced on the opportunity.

Penn State tight end Tyler Warren, the best prospect at his position and a no-brainer first-round pick, declined an invitation to attend the festivities at Green Bay, we’re told. He chose to be with his family, and particularly his grandparents.

The Warrens won’t be waiting long for Tyler to get a call. His window likely opens at No. 7, with the Jets. They currently have +280 odds at DraftKings to pick him.

The Colts could be his floor, at No. 14. They’re the favorites to pick him, at +160. The Bears, who pick tenth, have +350 odds — and it’s fascinating to think of the trick plays new coach Ben Johnson could whip up with Warren (a high-school quarterback) at his disposal.

Whoever selects Warren will land a versatile chess piece who can help take an offense to a higher level. Last year’s top tight end, Brock Bowers, instantly became a superstar for the Raiders.