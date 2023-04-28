 Skip navigation
Tyree Wilson: I expect to be ready by training camp

  
Published April 28, 2023 08:27 AM
April 28, 2023 08:51 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms examine the Raiders’ move to select Tyree Wilson No. 7 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft and discuss why he has "superstar potential."

The Raiders selected edge rusher Tyree Wilson with the seventh overall pick on Thursday night, setting him up to play with Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones.

While Wilson is coming off a season-ending foot injury suffered in November, he’s expecting to be fine by the time Las Vegas needs him on the field.

“I expect to be ready by training camp,” Wilson said in a video call after his selection on Thursday. “It’s up to the staff at the Raiders to see what percent I am. I feel great, and I’m just trying to be as best as possible on the field.”

Wilson recorded 7.0 sacks in each of the last two seasons for Texas Tech. He also had 13.5 tackles for loss in 2021 and 14.0 TFLs in 2022.

The edge rusher also noted he had a great pre-draft visit with the Raiders and is looking forward to working with Crosby.

“I’ve watched Maxx. I’ve been watching him for a while,” Wilson said. “He’s a great pass rusher, dominant and a disruptive player that’s going to be relentless all over the field. That’s what I try to have my game at, be relentless and disruptive.”