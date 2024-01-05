Tyreek Hill back with Dolphins Friday

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill returned to the Dolphins facility on Friday for the first time since a fire at his home on Wednesday.

Hill’s family was not injured in the fire, but he remained away from the team on Thursday while dealing with the matter. Head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters that Hill was happy to be back with the team on Friday, although there’s still a lot on his mind related to the fire.

“It’s life adjustment immediately,” McDaniel said, via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. “It’s your safe place, your home. He’s dealing with insurance and living in a different spot in the immediate future and all of that. It’s a major stresser for sure. Reek has the support of his family and teammates. It’s not something you wish upon anyone. It’s definitely scary. Happy for the health, but definitely a burden. He will lead his family through it.”

Hill is on track to play Sunday, but the Dolphins are waiting to make a call about wide receiver Jaylen Waddle and running back Raheem Mostert’s availability for Sunday’s AFC East title tilt with the Bills.