Tyreek Hill, Calais Campbell were going to be arrested, until Dolphins intervened

  
Published September 12, 2024 04:53 PM

The Tyreek Hill incident from Sunday nearly had an even greater impact on the Dolphins’ Week 1 game.

Appearing Thursday on PFT Live, Omar Kelly of the Miami Herald said that the Miami-Dade police officers on the scene intended to arrest Hill and defensive linemen Calais Campbell. If they had been arrested, they would have missed the game.

Kelly said that the Dolphins intervened, defusing the situation and ensuring that Hill and Campbell would not be taken in for the booking, processing, and other activities that would have made them unavailable to play. As Kelly noted, it helps that the Dolphins are a major employer of off-duty Miami-Dade police officers.

Even without that extra sway, it was the right outcome. One officer in particular escalated the situation and pushed for both to be arrested.