Tyreek Hill, De’Von Achane off injury report, set to play vs. Colts

The Dolphins will officially have two of their key offensive players for Sunday’s season opener against Indianapolis.

Despite participating in a couple of practices on a limited basis this week, both receiver Tyreek Hill (oblique/calf) and running back De’Von Achane (calf) are off the injury report and are set to play.

Hill and Achane were both limited on Wednesday and Thursday before being upgraded to full on Friday.

Tight end Darren Waller (hip) has been ruled out after his setback. Head coach Mike McDaniel had noted Waller was unlikely to play in his press conference earlier on Friday.

Cornerback Ethan Bonner (hamstring) and running back Jaylen Wright (knee) have also been ruled out.

Offensive lineman James Daniels (ankle) and receiver Dee Eskridge (concussion) are questionable. Daniels did not participate on Friday after he was limited on Thursday. Eskridge is trending in the right direction, as he was upgraded to full on Friday from limited on Thursday.

Defensive back Elijah Campbell (knee), safety Ashtyn Davis (calf), cornerback Storm Duck (hip), tight end Julian Hill (shoulder), offensive lineman Austin Jackson (toe), safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (hamstring), and safety Dante Trader Jr. (hamstring) are all off the injury report and set to play.