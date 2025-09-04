Tyreek Hill, De’Von Achane remain limited in practice

The Dolphins have a lot of injuries considering it’s Week 1.

Fourteen players are on Thursday’s practice report, with the additions of defensive back Elijah Campbell (knee) and offensive lineman James Daniels (ankle). Campbell and Daniels were limited after not being on the report Wednesday.

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill (oblique/calf), running back De’Von Achane (calf), safety Ashtyn Davis (calf) and wide receiver Dee Eskridge (concussion) remained limited.

Tight end Darren Waller (hip), cornerback Ethan Bonner (hamstring) and running back Jaylen Wright (knee) did not practice a second consecutive day.

Cornerback Storm Duck (hip), tight end Julian Hill (shoulder), offensive lineman Austin Jackson (toe), safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (hamstring) and safety Dante Trader Jr. (hamstring) were full participants. Jackson was limited on Wednesday.