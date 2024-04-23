Tyreek Hill felt “disrespected” when Chiefs gave Isiah Pacheco No. 10

A month after the Chiefs traded receiver Tyreek Hill to the Dolphins in 2022, they drafted running back Isiah Pacheco in the seventh round.

Pacheco took No. 10, Hill’s old number as soon as he arrived in Kansas City.

In two seasons, Pacheco has gained 2,139 yards from scrimmage, scored 14 touchdowns and won two Super Bowls.

Hill is a big fan of Pacheco’s, but he is not a big fan of Pacheco’s choice of a jersey number.

“Kansas City’s got a real good running back. He’s a dawg. You can hear and see every step he takes he runs so hard,” Hill said on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast . . . I did feel disrespected when they gave him 10 though. I didn’t like that. There’s only one 10 now. There should only be one 10 in your heart.”

The Chiefs have not missed Hill despite his 3,509 receiving yards, 20 touchdowns and two All-Pro honors the past two seasons with the Dolphins.