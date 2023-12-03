Tyreek Hill: I appreciate man coverage, thanks for disrespecting me

Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill’s remarkable 2023 season continued on Sunday.

Hill scored touchdowns on 78- and 60-yard catches of passes from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and put up five catches for 157 yards overall in Miami’s 45-15 rout of the Commanders. Hill was asked after the game if he was surprised about seeing man coverage from Washington on the 78-yard score.

“Not for real man, because those guys are great at what they do and they also get paid. But at some point it’s like, man. I don’t know, man. I just appreciate it. Thanks for not respecting me, I guess,” Hill said, via Barry Svrluga of the Washington Post.

Hill said he thought quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw the ball to the wrong place on the 60-yard score, but, via Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com, said he realized after watching the tape that he had run the wrong route. Whatever happened, it all continues to work out perfectly for Hill and the Dolphins.