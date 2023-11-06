Tyreek Hill: I’m here to make plays in games like these, I’ve got to learn from it

Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill was on the wrong side of the biggest play in Sunday’s game against the Chiefs.

After making a catch in the second quarter, Hill was stripped of the ball by Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie. Safety Mike Edwards recovered the ball and then lateraled it to safety Bryan Cook, who ran all the way for a touchdown that provided the winning margin in Kansas City’s 21-14 victory.

Hill had eight catches for 62 yards, but also had a couple of drops to go with the lost fumble. He credited the Chiefs with doing “a good job” and said he’s focused on moving forward rather than dwelling on what went wrong.

“I think I played overall pretty well,” Hill said. “Some tight window throws, and those guys did a great job of making it hard on me all day. They did a great job. They had a real good plan on slowing us down at the line of scrimmage. It’s on me to make plays. That’s why they brought me here, to make plays in these type of games. I feel like the way the game went, it was a team game, and our defense played amazing. As a receiver, I never think about how many drops I got in a game. I’m always thinking about the next play, baby. That’s how I became who I am today. Everybody drops passes. It happens. But it’s all about how you move on to the next play. I’ve got to learn from it, go to the film room, learn from it, and find better ways to get open.”

Sunday’s loss was the Dolphins’ second-straight lackluster offensive outing away from home. Finding a way to make sure Hill and everyone else on the unit remains productive outside of Miami will be something for the team to work on during their bye week.