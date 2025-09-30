Tyreek Hill is taken to hospital for evaluation of gruesome knee injury

Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill suffered a gruesome leg injury in the third quarter of Monday night’s game against the Jets.

Per the ESPN broadcast, Hill has been taken to a local hospital for further evaluation. The update included video of Hill in a wheelchair, with his left leg immobilized.

It was a very graphic injury. While each network has to make its own decision as to whether a replay of a serious injury should be displayed, the Hill injury is difficult to watch.

A precise diagnosis is coming. It would be a surprise, based on the images of the play, if Hill returns to the field this season.

As usual, however, the injured player was carted off, and the game kept on going. The injury should nevertheless serve as a stark reminder of the risks every pro football player assumes, every time he takes the field.