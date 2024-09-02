Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle set to return to practice on Monday

The Dolphins are getting some key players back on the field as they get into the practice week for Sunday’s season opener against the Jaguars.

Head coach Mike McDaniel said in his Monday press conference that receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle are both set to return to practice. Hill has been dealing with a thumb injury while Waddle’s injury has not been disclosed.

McDaniel mentioned that there have been no setbacks with either receiver.

Center Aaron Brewer, who has a hand injury, will also return to practice on Monday, as will defensive tackle Benito Jones.

Miami’s first injury report of the season is due to be released on Wednesday.