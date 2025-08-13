Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle to practice for Dolphins Wednesday

The Dolphins will have their top two wide receivers back on the field for Wednesday’s joint practice with the Lions.

Head coach Mike McDaniel said that Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle will both participate in the workout. Edge rusher Jaelan Phillips will not take part in Wednesday’s practice due to an undisclosed injury.

Hill has been sidelined by an oblique injury in recent days. McDaniel said, via multiple reporters, that his workload will be monitored so that “we can protect him against himself.”

Waddle hurt himself during last week’s joint practices with the Bears and McDaniel called him day-to-day earlier this week. Neither he nor Hill took part in the team’s preseason opener, but both appear set to get some work against an opposing defense this week.