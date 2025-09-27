Tyreek Hill misses Saturday’s practice, is expected to play Monday

The Dolphins wrapped up their practice week without wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

Hill did not practice on Saturday for personal reasons. The wideout’s future with the Dolphins has been a talking point in the early weeks of the season, but multiple reports say that he is still expected to play against the Jets in Monday night’s meeting of 0-3 AFC East teams.

Hill scored his first touchdown in last week’s loss to the Bills. He had 15 catches for 198 yards over the first three weeks of the season.

The Dolphins also expect to have tight end Darren Waller in the lineup for the first time this season on Monday night.