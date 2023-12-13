Tyreek Hill remains on pace to top 2,000 receiving yards

Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill missed half of Monday’s game with an ankle injury, and he was limited to 61 receiving yards as a result. But he remains on pace to record the first 2,000-yard receiving season in NFL history.

Through 13 games, Hill has 1,542 receiving yards. That puts him on pace for 2,016 yards over 17 games this season.

Hill needs 458 yards in the last four games to reach 2,000, which would be an average of 114.5 yards per game. Through the first 13 games of the season he has averaged 118.6 yards per game.

Hill’s per-game pace is below that of Calvin Johnson in 2012, when Megatron set the NFL record with 1,964 receiving yards in a 16-game season. That year Johnson averaged 122.8 yards per game, but with a 17th game, Hill is on pace to break Johnson’s record with a lower yards per game average.

The Jets are next up for Hill and the Dolphins. In the previous Dolphins-Jets game this season, Hill caught nine passes for 102 yards.