Tyreek Hill returns to Dolphins practice

Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill missed Wednesday’s practice but it doesn’t look like he’s in line to miss Sunday’s game against the Patriots.

Hill returned to the field for Thursday’s session, according to multiple reporters on the scene.

Hill is dealing with a hip injury. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said during his Wednesday press conference that the team would have to go on without Hill if the receiver missed time, but now Tagovailoa might have the speedy target after all.

We’ll see Hill’s level of participation in the session when Miami releases its injury report later on Thursday.