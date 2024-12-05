 Skip navigation
Tyreek Hill returns to limited practice Thursday

  
Published December 5, 2024 04:34 PM

Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill returned to a limited practice Thursday.

Hill was out of practice Wednesday with the wrist injury that has made him a regular on the practice report in recent weeks. Rest also was given as a reason Hill did not join the team on the field.

Hill has missed other practices, but has not missed any games this season.

The Dolphins had four other changes to their practice report: Offensive tackle Kendall Lamm (back/elbow) and linebacker Anthony Walker (hamstring) returned to limited work after missing Wednesday; and cornerback Kendall Fuller (concussion) and safety Jordan Poyer (rest/finger) went from limited Wednesday to full participants Thursday.

Left tackle Terron Armstead (knee) remained out of practiced.

Edge rusher Bradley Chubb (knee) and linebacker Cameron Goode (knee) remained limited as they work their way back from the physically unable to perform list. Defensive tackle Benito Jones (shoulder, back), cornerback Kader Kohou (back), running back Raheem Mostert (hip) and offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn (quad, knee) also were limited.