Tyreek Hill shrugs at possible double coverage in New England: “I’m still going to dominate”

The Chargers made the interesting decision to single cover Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill in Week 1. It went about the way one would expect.

On Sunday night in New England, chances are that the Patriots and coach Bill Belichick will apply a different approach.

Asked by reporters to explain his mindset if/when the Patriots dedicate two players to covering him every game, Hill said this: “I’m still going to dominate that no matter what. I still got a job to do, and that’s to run my routes. You put two guys on me, one guy on me, or three guys on me I’m still going to run my route to get open.”

He got open to the tune of 215 receiving yards against the Chargers. He’s more than 10 percent of the way to his stated goal of 2,000 yards. Is he keeping track?

“No, I don’t keep track of that,” Hill said. “I just let my oldest son do that. He was like, ‘Hey Dad, we’re at 215.’ He does the math for me, so we’re on the way.”

Don’t fool yourself. Hill knows. Because if he’s ever not getting the ball and thus isn’t on track to get to 2,000, he’ll make sure the Dolphins know about it.

This assumes he ever won’t be on track for 2,000 yards this season. Based on the first week, he will be.