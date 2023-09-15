 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

Recent Posts

Buffalo Bills v New York Jets
Groin injury may keep Greg Zuerlein out for Jets on Sunday
Minnesota Vikings v Philadelphia Eagles
D’Andre Swift’s performance underscores the reluctance of teams to pay running backs
NFL: AFC Divisional Round-Jacksonville Jaguars at Kansas City Chiefs
Doug Pederson expects Christian Kirk to get more chances on Sunday

Recent Clips

nbc_pft_dolphinspatsv2_230915.jpg
Can the Patriots slow down the Dolphins offense?
nbc_pft_showmesomething_230915.jpg
Show Me Something Week 2: Fields, Burrow, Allen
kcjaxpreviewchrisjones.jpg
Chiefs potentially getting stars back against Jags

Trending Teams

Minnesota Vikings Primary Logo
Minnesota Vikings
Kansas City Chiefs Primary Logo
Kansas City Chiefs
Dallas Cowboys Primary Logo
Dallas Cowboys
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

Recent Posts

Buffalo Bills v New York Jets
Groin injury may keep Greg Zuerlein out for Jets on Sunday
Minnesota Vikings v Philadelphia Eagles
D’Andre Swift’s performance underscores the reluctance of teams to pay running backs
NFL: AFC Divisional Round-Jacksonville Jaguars at Kansas City Chiefs
Doug Pederson expects Christian Kirk to get more chances on Sunday

Recent Clips

nbc_pft_dolphinspatsv2_230915.jpg
Can the Patriots slow down the Dolphins offense?
nbc_pft_showmesomething_230915.jpg
Show Me Something Week 2: Fields, Burrow, Allen
kcjaxpreviewchrisjones.jpg
Chiefs potentially getting stars back against Jags

Trending Teams

Minnesota Vikings Primary Logo
Minnesota Vikings
Kansas City Chiefs Primary Logo
Kansas City Chiefs
Dallas Cowboys Primary Logo
Dallas Cowboys
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Tyreek Hill shrugs at possible double coverage in New England: “I’m still going to dominate”

  
Published September 15, 2023 09:35 AM

The Chargers made the interesting decision to single cover Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill in Week 1. It went about the way one would expect.

On Sunday night in New England, chances are that the Patriots and coach Bill Belichick will apply a different approach.

Asked by reporters to explain his mindset if/when the Patriots dedicate two players to covering him every game, Hill said this: “I’m still going to dominate that no matter what. I still got a job to do, and that’s to run my routes. You put two guys on me, one guy on me, or three guys on me I’m still going to run my route to get open.”

He got open to the tune of 215 receiving yards against the Chargers. He’s more than 10 percent of the way to his stated goal of 2,000 yards. Is he keeping track?

“No, I don’t keep track of that,” Hill said. “I just let my oldest son do that. He was like, ‘Hey Dad, we’re at 215.’ He does the math for me, so we’re on the way.”

Don’t fool yourself. Hill knows. Because if he’s ever not getting the ball and thus isn’t on track to get to 2,000, he’ll make sure the Dolphins know about it.

This assumes he ever won’t be on track for 2,000 yards this season. Based on the first week, he will be.