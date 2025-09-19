 Skip navigation
nbc_csu_bestbets_250918.jpg
Week 3 best bets: Rams can push Eagles on road
NFL Week 3 preview: Chiefs vs. Giants
NFL Week 3 preview: Chiefs vs. Giants
NFL Week 3 preview: Lions vs. Ravens
NFL Week 3 preview: Lions vs. Ravens

SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made "Renegade" their song
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
Tyreek Hill thinks Dolphins are “in a great position to turn everything around”

  
Published September 19, 2025 04:53 AM

Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill sounded optimistic about his team’s future after Thursday night’s 31-21 loss to the Bills.

“We played good,” Hill said. “Obviously there were mistakes in the game. I also could have made some plays myself.”

Although the Dolphins haven’t won a game yet, Hill believes they showed improvement in a game in which they were tied with the Bills into the fourth quarter.

“Being 0-3, we’ve got to win right now,” Hill said. “We’ve got to find it sooner than later. I feel like this is a good start. I feel like we did something a lot of people didn’t expect us to do, which is play a close game in Buffalo, against Buffalo, so we’re moving in the right direction right now. So it’s all positive right now.”

Hill still thinks the Dolphins can turn this into a successful season.

“Things aren’t going to always go your way, so it’s all about how do you want to be remembered? Do you want to be the 0-3 team that just threw in the towel and said it’s over, or are we going to be the team that started 0-3 and found a way to turn it around going into the fourth game?” Hill said. “We’re in a great position to turn everything around.”