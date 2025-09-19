Tyreek Hill thinks Dolphins are “in a great position to turn everything around”

Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill sounded optimistic about his team’s future after Thursday night’s 31-21 loss to the Bills.

“We played good,” Hill said. “Obviously there were mistakes in the game. I also could have made some plays myself.”

Although the Dolphins haven’t won a game yet, Hill believes they showed improvement in a game in which they were tied with the Bills into the fourth quarter.

“Being 0-3, we’ve got to win right now,” Hill said. “We’ve got to find it sooner than later. I feel like this is a good start. I feel like we did something a lot of people didn’t expect us to do, which is play a close game in Buffalo, against Buffalo, so we’re moving in the right direction right now. So it’s all positive right now.”

Hill still thinks the Dolphins can turn this into a successful season.

“Things aren’t going to always go your way, so it’s all about how do you want to be remembered? Do you want to be the 0-3 team that just threw in the towel and said it’s over, or are we going to be the team that started 0-3 and found a way to turn it around going into the fourth game?” Hill said. “We’re in a great position to turn everything around.”