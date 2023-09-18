Tyreek Hill touchdown gives Dolphins 17-3 halftime lead over Patriots

The Patriots scored their first points with 1:49 left on the clock in the second quarter of Sunday’s matchup with the Dolphins.

But Miami came right back down the field to score a touchdown and take a 17-3 lead into halftime.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa completed all seven passes on the Dolphins’ two-minute drive for 69 yards, finishing with a 2-yard TD pass to receiver Tyreek Hill.

But his best throw on the drive — and arguably his best throw in the half — was an 18-yard gain to Braxton Berrios that had great touch to the receiver on the right side.

Tagovailoa finished the first half 15-of-20 for 181 yards with a touchdown. Hill has three catches for 25 yards with a TD while Jaylen Waddle has three receptions for 54 yards.

The Dolphins got on the board first with a 23-yard field goal by Jason Sanders. Then Raheem Mostert put in an 8-yard touchdown early in the second quarter. He finished the first two periods with nine carries for 40 yards, plus a 6-yard reception.

Miami is averaging 7.0 yards per play for 237 total yards. The club has 15 first downs and is 3-of-5 on third down.

On the other side, the Patriots have managed just a field goal on four possessions. The club was driving into Miami territory when rookie Demario Douglas fumbled and the Dolphins recovered. With 1:49 left in the second quarter, rookie kicker Chad Ryland hit his first career field goal from 49 yards out.

Quarterback Mac Jones is 14-of-18 for 95 yards. The Patriots have eight first downs but only 116 total yards while averaging 3.6 yards per play.

New England cornerback Marcus Jones — filling in for the injured Jonathan Jones — has a shoulder injury and is questionable to return.

The Dolphins will have a chance to double up, as they’re set to receive the second-half kickoff.

