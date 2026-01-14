 Skip navigation
Commanders interview Seahawks pass game coordinator Karl Scott

  
Published January 14, 2026 05:09 PM

The Commanders interviewed Seahawks defensive backs coach/pass game coordinator Karl Scott for their defensive coordinator opening, ESPN reports.

They have interviewed Chiefs defensive line coach Joe Cullen, requested Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores and scheduled an interview with former Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon for Thursday.

Scott, 40, has spent the past four years in his role as the Seahawks’ defensive backs coach/pass game coordinator. He was the Vikings’ defensive backs coach in 2021 in his first season in the NFL.

Scott has extensive experience in the college ranks, including as the defensive coordinator at Southeastern Louisiana in 2014.

The Commanders fired defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. after a 5-12 season.