 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_gregromanconvo_260114.jpg
LAC need ‘supportive system’ after firing Roman
nbc_pft_patulloromanfired_260114.jpg
Eagles fire Patullo after offensive struggles
nbc_pft_rodgerslafleur_260114.jpg
LaFleur ‘speechless’ after Rodgers’ comments

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_gregromanconvo_260114.jpg
LAC need ‘supportive system’ after firing Roman
nbc_pft_patulloromanfired_260114.jpg
Eagles fire Patullo after offensive struggles
nbc_pft_rodgerslafleur_260114.jpg
LaFleur ‘speechless’ after Rodgers’ comments

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Mike McDaniel to interview for Bucs offensive coordinator job

  
Published January 14, 2026 04:43 PM

Former Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel will have a job somewhere in 2026. The only question is: Will he be an assistant coach or will he get a second chance as a head coach?

McDaniel will interview with the Buccaneers for their open offensive coordinator job, Jordan Schultz of The Schultz Report reports.

He has also interviewed for head coaching jobs with the Falcons, Ravens, Titans and Browns and an offensive coordinator job with the Lions. The Eagles are expected to have interest in McDaniel for their open offensive coordinator job, per Schultz.

The Dolphins fired McDaniel after going 35-33 in his four seasons, with an 0-2 playoff record.

He was the offensive coordinator of the 49ers in 2021 after being the team’s run game coordinator from 2017-20.