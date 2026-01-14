Report: Mike McDaniel to interview for Bucs offensive coordinator job

Former Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel will have a job somewhere in 2026. The only question is: Will he be an assistant coach or will he get a second chance as a head coach?

McDaniel will interview with the Buccaneers for their open offensive coordinator job, Jordan Schultz of The Schultz Report reports.

He has also interviewed for head coaching jobs with the Falcons, Ravens, Titans and Browns and an offensive coordinator job with the Lions. The Eagles are expected to have interest in McDaniel for their open offensive coordinator job, per Schultz.

The Dolphins fired McDaniel after going 35-33 in his four seasons, with an 0-2 playoff record.

He was the offensive coordinator of the 49ers in 2021 after being the team’s run game coordinator from 2017-20.