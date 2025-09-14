 Skip navigation
Tyreek Hill wasn’t thrilled with question about going one year without a 30-yard catch

  
Published September 13, 2025 09:39 PM

For reasons not apparent, the Dolphins didn’t post a transcript of receiver Tyreek Hill’s Friday press conference. There’s one apparent for the reason to pass on typing it up.

Asked by Omar Kelly of the Miami Herald about the fact that Hill hasn’t caught a pass of over 30 yards in more than a year, he started to laugh before saying (via Reice Shipley of AwfulAnnouncing.com), “You’re trying to piss me off today with that one, huh?

Kelly, after pointing out that Hill’s speed is still there, asked this: “But are the throws there?”

Hill laughed again.

“I don’t know, bruh,” Hill said. “I don’t know, bruh. . . . I’m just grateful to be here, bruh. I love my job, bruh. It’ll come, it’s gonna come. I feel like this week, we got a great opportunity to go out there, make some plays. You know, move past last week. I don’t know, man. It’ll come. Sometime, I hope.”

If it doesn’t, Hill won’t be laughing. If it doesn’t — and if the Dolphins don’t start winning — it’s just a matter of time before Hill becomes this year’s Davante Adams, traded before the deadline in lieu of being cut after the season.