Tyreek Hill’s agent on if he wants to be a Dolphin: That’s something we have to work out

The agent for Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill says they still need to work out whether Hill wants to remain in Miami in 2025.

Agent Drew Rosenhaus was asked on the Pat McAfee Show whether Hill still wants to be a Dolphin and did not give a conclusive answer.

“I’ve got to have that conversation with Tyreek. I’m not gonna speak for him. We’ll discuss that. That’s going to be, really, something that we work out. I’m not gonna say he does, he doesn’t, that’s a discussion I’m gonna have to have with him that I haven’t had yet,” Rosenhaus said.

In another part of the interview, however, Rosenhaus insisted that Hill is committed to the Dolphins even after he sat out the end of Sunday’s regular-season finale and indicated afterward that he wanted out.

“He’s committed to this Dolphins football team,” Rosenhaus said. “He had an excellent meeting with Chris Grier and Mike McDaniel. I believe that Tyreek is a great asset to the Dolphins and I think he’s the least guy that people should be worried about in this organization — they have many more worries, Tyreek is not one of them.”