Tyrique Stevenson goes from taunting Commanders fans to tipping Hail Mary pass

  
Published October 27, 2024 09:19 PM

Before the game-winning Hail Mary that propelled the Commanders over the Bears, Chicago defensive back Tyrique Stevenson was taunting Commanders fans.

And Stevenson kept doing it after the play started. To the point where he didn’t even realize the play had started.

Eventually, Stevenson got in position to make a play on the ball. And he was the one who tipped it to receiver Noah Brown, who made the most nonchalant catch of a game-winning Hail Mary in the history of Hail Marys.

The outcome has huge ramifications in the standings. It moves the Commanders to 6-2. And it drops the Bears to 4-3.

Even though Chicago still has a winning record, they’re now in last place in the NFC North.

Next week, the Bears travel to Arizona.