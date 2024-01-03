Tyrique Stevenson named NFC defensive player of the week

The Bears defense had a strong performance in Sunday’s victory over the Falcons and one of the club’s young defensive backs led the way.

Rookie cornerback Tyrique Stevenson has been named NFC defensive player of the week.

Stevenson had two of the four interceptions Chicago recorded in the victory and had four total passes defensed along with five total tackles.

A second-round pick out of Miami, Stevenson now has four interceptions and 15 passes defensed this season.

The Bears will try to spoil the Packers’ playoff hopes with a victory over the division rival in Week 18.