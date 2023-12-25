Tyrod Taylor comes in at quarterback, Saquon Barkley scores

The Giants aren’t done just yet.

The Eagles fumbled the kickoff to start the second half, and the Giants quickly took advantage of their good field position with a Saquon Barkley touchdown run to cut the Eagles’ lead to 20-10.

Surprisingly, it was quarterback Tyrod Taylor who handed off to Barkley. Tommy DeVito, who started the game and played the entire first half, was benched.

The Giants will hope that Taylor can pull off a big second half after the Eagles dominated the first.