Tyrod Taylor on starting again: Out of my hands, perfectly fine with any decision

The Giants offense ended a long touchdown drought in the first half of Sunday’s game when quarterback Tyrod Taylor hit tight end Darren Waller in the end zone early in the second quarter and Taylor threw another one before halftime to put the team on its way to a 14-7 win.

For many teams, two touchdowns in a game would not be reason to pop any champagne but the Giants only had five offensive touchdowns in their first six games this year. Four of those scores came in the second half of their previous win, so it’s easy to understand why people were fired up about the job Taylor did running the offense against the Commanders. That excitement led to questions for Taylor and head coach Brian Daboll about the plans for the quarterback position.

Daniel Jones has missed two games with a neck injury and Taylor said Jones is “a leader on the offense and I am here to support in any way that I can” when asked if he hopes to start against the Jets next weekend. Taylor, who was 18-of-29 for 279 yards overall, was later asked if he thinks he’s done enough to warrant more starts.

“Again, that decision is out of my hands and I’m perfectly fine with how, whatever decision is being made,” Taylor said. “My mindset, there is no attitude change. I am going to continue to keep leading in the way I lead, preparing in the way that I prepare and staying ready for the opportunity.”

Daboll said Taylor “had a good game this game and he’s a true pro and I’m glad we’ve got him” when asked if there was any thought of sticking with him even if Jones is cleared for contact this week. That doesn’t sound like a change is being contemplated, but Sunday’s step in the right direction for the Giants offense reflects well on Taylor’s ability to lead a team.