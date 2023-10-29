Tyrod Taylor will remain in hospital overnight

Giants quarterback Tyrod Taylor’s stay in the hospital will extend to Monday.

Taylor left Sunday’s 13-10 loss to the Jets in the first half and was taken to the hospital for evaluation of what the team called injured ribs. The Giants released a statement on Sunday evening saying that Taylor will remain in the facility overnight.

“Tyrod Taylor was taken to Hackensack Medical Center for further examination and testing after he left today’s game,” Taylor said. “It was determined he suffered injury to his rib cage. He will remain in HUMC overnight for observation.”

Taylor was starting in place of the injured Daniel Jones, so the Giants may be left starting undrafted rookie Tommy DeVito against the Raiders in Week Nine.